Bengaluru: Despite numerous awareness campaigns, littering remains a persistent problem on Bengaluru’s streets. In a bold move, civic authorities in the IT hub have decided to tackle the issue by dumping the garbage outside the offender’s homes. Under the new directive, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) will dump garbage right outside the homes of those caught littering in public spaces. Additionally, offenders will face fines between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on the severity of the violation.

"Enough awareness campaigns have been conducted. Yet, many people continue to throw garbage wherever they please. We are taking strict action to send a strong message," Times of India quoted Karee Gowda, managing director of BSWML, as saying. ALSO READ: Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Road Near Dairy Circle To Reopen Soon As Metro Construction Nears Completion Bengaluru Habitual Litterers Face Unusual Penalty The BSWML on Thursday cracked down on approximately 200 households habitual for repeatedly dumping garbage in public spaces. As a part of the crackdown, the city marshals will record videos of the offenders in the act.

Once identified, the culprits’ homes will be traced, and the garbage will be dumped directly outside their doorsteps. These videos will be shared on social media to name and shame repeat violators, sending a strong deterrent message. The initiative aims to curb careless behaviour and keep Bengaluru’s streets clean.

"Marshals are already on the ground recording such violations. The garbage will be cleared a few hours after being dumped, but offenders will face fines between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000. There will be no scope for arguments; we will show them video proof. We are determined to keep Bengaluru clean, and there will be zero tolerance of those who litter,” he added.

ALSO READ: 'Highly Derogatory': BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Dance' Remark On PM Modi Netizens’ React The initiative sparked mixed reactions on the internet. While many applauded the city’s bold move to tackle littering, others questioned the legality and ethics of dumping garbage at violators' doorsteps. Bengaluru : Man who said ‘I don’t care’ after throwing garbage on road got garbage dumped outside his own house! 😂



200 such habitual offenders fined! Brilliant move! @GBA_office @GBAChiefComm 🙌🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/Pfn8ezrWDg — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) October 30, 2025 Lauding the initiative, a user commented, “brilliant move”, while another wrote, “Rather than making offenders pay, they are again making the place dirty by doing this. Hefty fines must be strictly enforced instead.”