The Saumitra Vihar Scheme has emerged as a much-awaited housing opportunity for people looking to settle in Lucknow. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Council, the project is planned as a large integrated smart township spread across 560 acres in the New Jail Road-Gosainganj area of Lucknow.

The scheme proposes more than 5,000 residential plots, ranging from 80 to 300 square metres, which are expected to be offered at comparatively affordable rates. The first phase will include the sale of 2,092 plots. ALSO READ: UP Bans Analog Dairy Products; Adulterated Milk, Cheese To Be Destroyed, Licenses Revoked What Is Saumitra Vihar Scheme And Where Is It Located? The Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Council had announced the New Jail Road Housing Scheme in December 2024. At its 270th Board of Directors meeting in March 2025, the Mohanlalganj New Jail Road Township was renamed the Saumitra Vihar Scheme.

The project is being developed in the New Jail Road-Gosainganj area of Lucknow and is planned as an integrated township with residential, commercial and other infrastructure facilities. What Is The Eligibility For Saumitra Vihar Scheme? Applicants must meet the basic eligibility requirements set by the Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Council: - The applicant must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. - The applicant's age must be between 18 and 55 years. What Is The Price Of A Plot In Saumitra Vihar? More than 5,000 plots are planned under the scheme, with sizes ranging from 80 to 300 square metres. In the first phase, 2,092 plots are expected to be offered. The expected land rate is around Rs 25,000 to Rs 26,000 per square metre. Plot Size Of Saumitra Vihar Residential plots Area (in square metres) Number 300 161 200 579 122.23 445 75 598 60.29 229 40.74 80 Commercial Plots Area (in square metres) Number 1375 05 200 57 100 107 When Will Registration For Saumitra Vihar Yojana Open? The Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Council is preparing to open registration for the scheme to the general public. The scheme is expected to be launched in August. A total of 192 farmers who contributed land to the project have already been allotted developed plots through a lottery.

An application has been submitted to UP RERA for registration of the Saumitra Vihar scheme. Public registration will begin after the RERA process is completed. "An application has been filed with the Uttar Pradesh RERA for registration of the Soumitra Vihar scheme. Registration will be open to the public as soon as this is completed. The council is making preparations for this," said Chandan Patel, In-charge Lucknow Zone and Deputy Housing Commissioner.

Where Has The Saumitra Vihar Project Reached So Far? The Saumitra Vihar scheme has been under discussion in Housing Development Council meetings for nearly two years, with the RERA registration process repeatedly cited as a key step before public registration.

The Housing Development Council submitted its application on the UP RERA portal on August 11. The land transfer process involving farmers and the council has already been completed. "The Housing Development Council applied for registration of the Saumitra Vihar scheme on the UP RERA portal on August 11. The process of document verification will now begin," said Sanjay Bhusreddy, Chairman, UP RERA. ALSO READ: Lucknow: School Students Take To Streets Over Teacher Shortage, Block Highway; UP Minister Steps In | VIDEO What Is The Benefit Of Saumitra Vihar Scheme? Saumitra Vihar is planned as Uttar Pradesh's first township developed through a land pooling model, with land acquired with the consent of participating farmers. The township is planned to include: - Roads and other basic infrastructure - Green belts - Artificial lakes - A commercial centre - Dedicated residential areas for EWS and LIG categories - 169 commercial plots The land pooling approach is also expected to reduce the possibility of future land-related disputes. How To Avoid Fraud In Saumitra Vihar Scheme? Registration for the Saumitra Vihar housing scheme has not yet opened for the general public. Therefore, prospective buyers should be cautious of anyone offering bookings, special allotments or asking for money in exchange for a plot.

The scheme currently does not offer bookings. Applicants should rely only on official announcements and the authorised registration process of the Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Council.