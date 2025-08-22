Parliament Security Breach: A man breached security at the Parliament on Friday morning, prompting security agencies acting swiftly. The intruder scaled the wall of the Rail Bhawan and entered the House. As soon as he was spotted at the Parliament, the security personnel caught. He succeeded to reach the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhawan side, the news agency ANI said quoting sources.

The news agency PTI, quoting sources, said the accused was caught by security personnel and handed over to the Delhi police. Who Is The Intruder? The CISF said on preliminary enquiry, the person has been identified as Ram Kumar Bind, a native of Bhadohi, UP. "He was working in a factory in Surat and appears to be mentally incoherent. Further enquiry is on, said the security agency.

"Today, at around 5.50 am, one person was promptly apprehended by alert CISF and Delhi Police staff from near the boundary wall of parliament, while probably attempting to scale inside. He is identified as Rama (20) of Uttar Pradesh. He seems mentally incoherent. Further interrogation and verification are underway," said the Delhi Police. Probe Agencies Swing Into Action Soon after the detention of the intruder, multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, swung into action. The investigation officials began questioning the man. A police source said the man used the tree to gain access to the complex before being detained.