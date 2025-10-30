If you are a dog lover and have several dogs at home, this hobby and affection will now cost you. You can no longer keep dogs in your home at your own discretion. The size of your house will determine how many dogs you can keep. If the house is small, you cannot keep more than one dog. Many people keep more dogs than family members, even in small homes.

Furthermore, even if the house is a 'kanal', the number of dogs has been specified. This provision has been made in the Chandigarh Pet and Community Dog Bylaws. The number of dogs has been fixed according to the size of the house. Based on 'marla' and 'kanal' sizes, one to four dogs can be kept in homes.

Violating these bylaws will also attract a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. A summons may also be issued for repeated violations. If there are more than four citations (challans), the dog will be impounded.

These bylaws were approved in the Municipal Corporation House on March 11, 2024. Since then, they were pending approval with the administration. Now, after their notification has been issued, they have been implemented across the entire city.

Know How Many Dogs Can Be Kept In Which House

Up to five marle ( 1,361 sq feet): 1 dog (If more than one family lives on a separate floor, a maximum of three dogs).

Five to 12 marle (Over 5,000 sq feet): 2 dogs (If more than one family lives on a separate floor, a maximum of three dogs).

12 marle to one kanal (5,445 sq feet): 3 dogs, one of which must be an adopted stray (If more than one family lives on a separate floor, a maximum of five dogs, including two strays).

More than one kanal: 4 dogs, two of which must be adopted strays (If more than one family lives on a separate floor, a maximum of six dogs; each family's third dog must be an adopted one).

Aggresive Dog Breeds Are Banned

In a major decision, the Municipal Corporation has banned several aggressive dog breeds, including American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Pitbull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler. These breeds will no longer be allowed as household pets in Chandigarh