On the instructions of the Election Commission, a total of 2,962,076 voters in the district will be verified under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign. As part of this process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every house to distribute enumeration forms, which voters must fill out and return.

These instructions were issued by District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar during a meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The District Magistrate specified that for houses found locked, enumeration forms will be dropped inside. BLOs are required to visit such houses three times in an attempt to collect the completed forms.

Online Portal And Verification Process

A dedicated portal, https://voters.eci.gov.in, has been created to assist voters. On this site, voters can download pre-filled enumeration forms and also upload their completed forms and necessary documents online.

The verification process will proceed as follows:

- The BLO will keep a copy of the physical enumeration form along with the necessary documents.

- If a voter uploads the filled form and documents online, the BLO will still visit the voter's house to verify the original documents.

- For voters from whom enumeration forms are not received, the BLO will gather information regarding their absence, relocation, or death from other voters living nearby and record it.

- Notices will be issued to voters whose details are not available or whose submitted documents cannot be verified.

New Documentation Requirements

During the SIR campaign, voters will also be asked to provide a document to certify their place of birth.

A specific rule applies to voters whose parents are not Indian: they will be required to submit a copy of their valid passport and visa from the time of their birth.

Role Of Political Parties

The District Magistrate has requested that representatives of political parties appoint their own Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and submit the list of these agents to the District Election Office. This will allow the BLAs to be made aware of the SIR campaign and ensure their cooperation in the process.