The Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar may be targeted by opposition parties in India, but even countries like the United States are now praising his work. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday not only praised the Indian election process but also advocated for adopting a similar election process in the US. Citing India's voter ID system, Trump said it was time to pass the "Save America Act."

Voters do not have the necessary documents US President Trump's social media post comes as the US is approaching midterm elections later this year. Opposition parties and organisations are opposing the Save America Act, arguing that it could make it difficult for eligible voters who lack the necessary documents to cast their ballots.

According to sources, different studies estimate that millions of people in America do not have any strong documents to prove their citizenship. Of these, 2.6 million people lack any government-issued photo ID. Trump's Republican Party is demanding passage of the Save America Act, in which voter ID is a major issue. ALSO READ: Trump Calls Hormuz ‘New US Territory’ As Iran Declares To Keep Strait Closed Over Peace Deal Terms Violation Emphasis on Save America Act Trump said, "Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our administration, 'How do you conduct elections in America without valid photo IDs?' India had 646 million voters in the last election." "Less than one per cent of these people voted by mail ballot. We must pass the Save America Act now," he added. US ambassador meets Gyanesh Kumar Before Trump's statement, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on August 12, during which he gave information about the elections to be held in India in 2024 and its process.

After US President Donald Trump praised the Indian electoral system and advocated for stricter voter rules in the US, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has responded. MEA on Trump's remarks External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a media briefing that the strength and fairness of India's democratic and electoral system is an accepted truth across the world. However, he refrained from making any direct or specific comment on Trump's statement, calling it a matter of global identity. Randhir Jaiswal said, "I have no specific comment to make on these remarks. However, I can certainly say that the credibility and robustness of India's electoral system are well-known facts globally." This stance by the Ministry of External Affairs clearly shows that India remains an example worldwide for its large voter base, transparent technology, and fair voting process. Congress jabs at Trump's post Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson and MP Pawan Khera responded to Trump's post with a sarcastic remark, "You take Gyanesh Kumar to America. We'll send you EVMs on the next flight." Congress has been aggressive about Gyanesh Kumar, and Trump's praise didn't sit well with them.

ALSO READ: 'Elections Without Photo ID?': Trump Backs India’s Voter ID Model, Quotes CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Sharp Question On US Polls What is the current electoral system in America? Unlike India, the United States doesn't have a uniform voter ID system for all voters. Under federal law, only American citizens are eligible to participate in national elections, but they don't need to provide proof of citizenship.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, in 2026, 36 states require the presentation of any form of identification at the polling station, such as a driver's license, state government ID card, or passport, while 14 states and Washington, D.C., verify voter identity through other methods.

Through the new law, Trump is talking about a uniform voter ID card for everyone.