Madhya Pradesh Crime News: In a shocking incident that occurred in Datia of Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old minor was gang-raped by five men after she went to pay a visit to the famous 'Udnu ki Toriya' temple on Friday. The incident occurred on Friday night, prompting the police to register a case and initiate an investigation.
Following the incident, locals and the victims' families protested outside the Civil Lines police station, expressing their outrage. The police registered a case against five individuals after the protest.
According to SDPO Akanksha Jain, a 16-year-old minor schoolgirl from Gulmao village in Unnao police station area visited Udanu Ki Toriya Temple in the forest with two acquaintances on a scooter. Some miscreants were already present there and allegedly intimidated the three before committing gang-rape on the minor. During the incident, the perpetrators also recorded a video.
One of the accused was caught after some individuals reached the crime scene. The accused, Hargovind, has been handed over to the police. Along with this, the police brought the minor student to the police station, where the case was registered.