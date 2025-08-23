Madhya Pradesh Crime News: In a shocking incident that occurred in Datia of Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old minor was gang-raped by five men after she went to pay a visit to the famous 'Udnu ki Toriya' temple on Friday. The incident occurred on Friday night, prompting the police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

Following the incident, locals and the victims' families protested outside the Civil Lines police station, expressing their outrage. The police registered a case against five individuals after the protest.

According to SDPO Akanksha Jain, a 16-year-old minor schoolgirl from Gulmao village in Unnao police station area visited Udanu Ki Toriya Temple in the forest with two acquaintances on a scooter. Some miscreants were already present there and allegedly intimidated the three before committing gang-rape on the minor. During the incident, the perpetrators also recorded a video.