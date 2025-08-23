- By Shubham Bajpai
In a chilling incident, the body of a girl aged around 3-4 years has been recovered from the dustbin of the AC coach in the Kushinagar Express at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The body was found in the dustbin of coach B2 of train no. 22537 which came from Gorakhpur at around 1 am.
22537 Kushinagar Express, which departs later as 15017 Kashi Express, was undergoing cleaning when the staff found the girl child and alerted the authorities. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. The Mumbai GRP rushed to the spot and were investigating the incident.
In a statement, Mumbai GRP said, "The body of a 3-4-year-old girl was found inside a dustbin in the bathroom of AC coach B2 of Kushinagar Express (train no. 22537) at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus around 1 AM. The train, which later departs as Kashi Express (15017), was being cleaned when staff discovered the body. Authorities were immediately informed at 1:50 AM and officials are investigating the incident. A detailed report will follow."
There were some marks around her neck and the condition seemed bad. Providing details about the incident, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila said that the investigation are underway to find the boarding station of the girl and who was accompanying her, if any. The CCTV footage of the train are also been checked.
He said, "This morning, the 22537 Kushinagar Express, running from Gorakhpur, arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. When the cleaning staff was cleaning the train, they found a child left in the B2 coach of the Third AC. After that, the staff took the child to the hospital, where it was declared dead... The child is about 3-4 years old... GRP and State Civil Police were informed... Further investigation is underway... We are trying to find out from where the child boarded the train and where the child was going. Was there anyone else with him?... CCTV footage is being checked... Some marks were found near the neck of the child in the beginning, and the condition of the child seemed bad..."