In a chilling incident, the body of a girl aged around 3-4 years has been recovered from the dustbin of the AC coach in the Kushinagar Express at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The body was found in the dustbin of coach B2 of train no. 22537 which came from Gorakhpur at around 1 am.

22537 Kushinagar Express, which departs later as 15017 Kashi Express, was undergoing cleaning when the staff found the girl child and alerted the authorities. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. The Mumbai GRP rushed to the spot and were investigating the incident.

In a statement, Mumbai GRP said, "The body of a 3-4-year-old girl was found inside a dustbin in the bathroom of AC coach B2 of Kushinagar Express (train no. 22537) at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus around 1 AM. The train, which later departs as Kashi Express (15017), was being cleaned when staff discovered the body. Authorities were immediately informed at 1:50 AM and officials are investigating the incident. A detailed report will follow."

There were some marks around her neck and the condition seemed bad. Providing details about the incident, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila said that the investigation are underway to find the boarding station of the girl and who was accompanying her, if any. The CCTV footage of the train are also been checked.