A mysterious illness in Baiga tribal-dominated villages of Birsa block in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district has raised serious concerns, with 30 more children being admitted to the district hospital with high fever and other symptoms. According to the health department, eight children have died over the past two months, although the exact cause of the illness and deaths remains unknown.

After reports of the illness emerged from eight villages, the health department deployed 20 teams to the affected areas. Health Commissioner Dhanraju S visited the villages on Friday to assess the situation. Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar also visited the affected areas, met families and announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each affected family.

ALSO READ: MP Weather: Heavy Rain To Lash State For 3 Days; Orange Alert In Key Districts | Check Forecast 39 Children Under Treatment, 12 In ICU The Health Commissioner visited Kundekasa, Bondari, Machhurda, Gathiya, Ghummur, Matla, Korka and Kohnimodtola on Friday. Officials informed him that 30 children had been admitted to the district hospital on Thursday night. As of Friday evening, 39 children were undergoing treatment, including 12 in the ICU. The affected children, as well as those who died, reportedly experienced symptoms including high fever, cold, itching and rashes. However, doctors have not yet identified the underlying illness or confirmed the cause of the deaths.

Door-To-Door Screening, Temporary Hospital Set Up Twenty health department teams are conducting door-to-door screening in the affected villages. Ten medical officers and four ambulances have also been deployed, while a temporary hospital has been established in Kundekasa to provide immediate medical care.

Expert teams from Bhopal and Jabalpur have also visited the affected areas and conducted tests. The Health Commissioner directed officials to screen every resident in the affected villages and stressed the importance of educating people about hygiene and ensuring quick access to hospitals when symptoms emerge.

Human Rights Commission Seeks Report Human Rights Commission friend Firoza Khan said the Commission has sought a detailed report from the Balaghat Collector and Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO). The Collector has been asked to submit a report on the investigation and action taken within two weeks, while the CMHO has been given one week to submit the report. ALSO READ: Jabalpur: Man Duped Of Rs 32 Lakh After Speaking To 'Siddha Purush' Over Phone; Case Registered Against His Employee Singhar Claims 19 Children Died Meanwhile, Congress Leader Umang Singhar, who visited the affected Baiga-dominated villages, questioned the government’s handling of the situation and claimed that 19 children, rather than eight, had died in the affected areas. Singhar accused the government of concealing the actual figures and demanded that the true situation be made public. He also called for increased financial assistance, saying that affected families should receive Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh if the government is serious about supporting the Baiga community.

The health department is currently carrying out investigations, medical testing and extensive screening to determine the cause of the illness and deaths.