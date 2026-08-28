In a chilling incident, a 25-year-old woman and her newborn died at a government hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The incident led to widespread uproar as her family has alleged serious negligence, claiming that the woman had repeatedly complained about her condition.

A video of the woman, identified as Kalpana, has gone viral on social media, where she pleads with her family to take her away from the hospital, claiming that she would be killed.

In the video, she seemed distressed while appealing. A family member then appears to console her by telling her that she would be fine.

She could be heard crying and yelling, "Take me away from here. I won’t survive; they will kill me," in the video.

Kalpana underwent a C-section

Kalpana was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. She underwent a C-section on Wednesday and delivered a baby.

Heartbreaking: A 25 year old woman Kalpana Mishra died with her newborn during her first delivery at Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa home district of MP Deputy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.



शब्द: "ऐ बाबू हमको बचा लो ये हमको मार डालेंगे "🙏



A video shows her crying… pic.twitter.com/Hq8oPNXiWh — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) August 27, 2026

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However, during the treatment, she and her child died. While alleging negligence, her family has accused the hospital authorities of not providing timely treatment. The family also accused the doctors and nursing staff of behaving rudely with them.