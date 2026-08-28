- Woman and newborn died at Rewa government hospital.
- Family alleges negligence; viral video shows woman's plea.
- Two nursing staff suspended; inquiry initiated by hospital.
In a chilling incident, a 25-year-old woman and her newborn died at a government hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The incident led to widespread uproar as her family has alleged serious negligence, claiming that the woman had repeatedly complained about her condition.
A video of the woman, identified as Kalpana, has gone viral on social media, where she pleads with her family to take her away from the hospital, claiming that she would be killed.
In the video, she seemed distressed while appealing. A family member then appears to console her by telling her that she would be fine.
She could be heard crying and yelling, "Take me away from here. I won’t survive; they will kill me," in the video.
Kalpana underwent a C-section
Kalpana was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. She underwent a C-section on Wednesday and delivered a baby.
Heartbreaking: A 25 year old woman Kalpana Mishra died with her newborn during her first delivery at Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa home district of MP Deputy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.— Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) August 27, 2026
शब्द: "ऐ बाबू हमको बचा लो ये हमको मार डालेंगे "🙏
A video shows her crying… pic.twitter.com/Hq8oPNXiWh
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However, during the treatment, she and her child died. While alleging negligence, her family has accused the hospital authorities of not providing timely treatment. The family also accused the doctors and nursing staff of behaving rudely with them.
The aggrieved family staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital main gate, demanding action against the responsible doctors and staffers.
Hospital denies negligence
Meanwhile, the hospital administration had denied the negligence allegations. Hospital Dean Sunil Agarwal and Superintendent Rahul Mishra spoke with the family and assured them on a speedy and transparent enquiry.
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Taking action, the hospital authorities have suspended two nursing staff members who were present on duty at the time.
A panel of doctors from the district hospitals is expected to conduct the autopsy of the bodies, following which the exact cause of death would be ascertained. A panel has also been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.