Vande Bharat Train Update: In a significant push to improve connectivity in southern Gujarat, the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express has received an additional halt at Navsari Railway Station. Earlier, the semi-high-speed train had seven stoppages along its route. With the latest update, the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat will have ten stoppages.

Train Number 20901 will depart from Mumbai Central at 6:00 AM and arrive in Gandhinagar Capital at 12:25 PM. In its return journey, train number 20902 will depart from Gandhinagar Central at 2:05 PM and arrive in Mumbai Central at 8:30 PM.

With an additional halt at Navsari Railway Station in Gujarat, the train now has ten stoppages. The updated list of stations is as follows:

The Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express Train runs six days a week, with Wednesday as its non-operational day.

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat: Fare Details

The Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat comprises 20 coaches. Passengers will have to pay Rs 1,285 for the AC Chair Car and Rs 2,465 for the Executive Chair Car.

