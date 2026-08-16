The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken significant action against fraudulent doctors who are risking people's lives. Police conducted raids in Govandi, Deonar, and Bandra areas and took action against five doctors who were treating patients without valid licenses and medical degrees. Interestingly, one of the accused turned out to be only a seventh-grade pass.

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Units 6 and 8, in collaboration with medical officers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), conducted this joint operation. Police received a tip-off that quacks and fake doctors were flouting regulations and practising allopathic medicine in some parts of the city.

What came to light during the investigation During the investigation, it was revealed that some of them had homeopathic degrees but were treating patients with allopathic medicines, violating the rules. Some had no medical qualifications at all. ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA Action Continues: Parle Agro's License Suspended After Expired Frooti, Appy Fizz Found In Godown Where did the raids take place? According to reports, the Crime Branch conducted a crackdown on five clinics in the city. Four of these clinics were located in the Zakir Hussain Nagar and Govandi areas of Deonar, while one was operating in the Naupada area of Bandra East.

During the raids, police seized allopathic medicines and medical supplies worth Rs 1,19,324 from the clinics. These included items such as injections, syringes, antibiotic tablets, blood pressure monitors, stethoscopes, sugar testing machines, and nebulisers. The most serious case was found at a clinic run by Mohammad Aftab Shaukat Khan in Bandra East. When police raided the clinic, four patients were inside waiting for treatment. ALSO READ: Mumbai Tragedy: Indian Navy Sailor, Wife, And 2 Children Found Dead At Navy Nagar Quarters During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had only studied up to the 12th grade and did not hold a medical degree. He showed the police several medical certificates that claimed to be issued by the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine and the All India Ayurveda University. The police strongly suspect all of these certificates to be fraudulent.