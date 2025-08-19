Mumbai Weather Alert: The financial capital of the country, Mumbai, has come to a standstill due to the torrential rains in the region since Sunday. The heavy rains have brought not just a dip in temperature but also widespread waterlogging, blockage of key roads and suspension of several local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai. Schools, colleges and government offices have also been shut, and private workplaces have been advised to encourage work from home in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), inclement weather conditions are expected to continue for the next four days till Saturday. Additionally, a red alert has been issued in Thane and Raigad, while an orange alert has been issued for several other districts of Maharashtra. Red alert is the biggest warning of the Meteorological Department, which means that more than 204.5 mm of rain can fall in 24 hours.

Reacting to the severe waterlogging in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to people to stay indoors and not venture out until the weather improves. Mumbai Rains: Meme Fest Begins On Social Media As rains inundated Mumbai, memes have flooded social media platforms, with Mumbai rains being the top trend on X (formerly Twitter) today. Content creators made parody videos on Instagram as Mumbaikars provide them endless material through posts on X.

According to users, they spend nearly 2 to 3 hours in traffic every day during the monsoon season in Mumbai. People are also facing a lot of difficulty getting around because of potholes on the roads and severe waterlogging. One X user posted that “kids are enjoying swimming outside Oberoi mall in the massive Mumbai Rain. But let's thank our municipality for the year to year hard work they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a Mumbai Waterpark”

Kids enjoying the swimming 🥽 outside oberoi mall. Massive Mumbai Rains 😨 but let's thank our municipality for the year to year hardwork they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a mumbai Waterpark#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #Rain pic.twitter.com/skFiSYevMr — Vishvendra (@AbsoluteVish) August 19, 2025 Another user raised concern over power cuts and internet problems. He posted, "Power and mobile internet outages are hitting parts of #Mumbai this mornin,g especially in Mulund, Kurla & Chembur after a night of extreme rain. Many residents report 1–3 hr blackout & slow data. Online food deliveries restricted in waterlogged areas. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainAlert". Power & mobile internet outages are hitting parts of #Mumbai this morning especially in Mulund, Kurla & Chembur after a night of extreme rain. Many residents report 1–3 hr blackout & slow data. Online food deliveries restricted in waterlogged areas. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainAlert pic.twitter.com/jxKb87TGD1 — Harsh | Wars and Cricket 🏏 (@WarsAndWickets) August 19, 2025 One user sarcastically posted, "After Hyderabad, the Mumbai flyover got flooded. How does a flyover get flooded in rain? Engineering Marvel at best



How can a flyover gets flooded in rain?



Another X post: POV: corporate employees in Mumbai going to work#MumbaiRains

Cc. - Aryan Kataria instagram Handle pic.twitter.com/yqVEd5HeEI — OM Hindi (@OM_Hindi) August 19, 2025 Some Positive Posts Regarding Mumbai Rains



Joining the trend, the Mumbai Police also posted on X after rescuing school children who got stuck after their school bus was stranded on a waterlogged road. "Stranded in the rain, but smiling in safety! Due to the heavy downpour since this morning, children from a stalled school bus were safely brought to @MatungaPS and spent this time learning and having fun with Police Didi and Police Kaka in the 'Child-Friendly Corner' until their parents arrived."



Due to the heavy downpour since this morning, children from a stalled school bus were safely brought to @MatungaPS

Another positive post, "There are two sides to #MumbaiRains. This is the photogenic one." There are two sides to #MumbaiRains. This is the photogenic one. pic.twitter.com/M2fpYLfmwE — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) August 18, 2025 Mumbai Schools and Colleges Closed Due to the torrential rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced to keep all schools and colleges in the city and suburbs closed on Tuesday. The BMC has warned of "very heavy rain" and asked people not to go out of their homes unless necessary. Railways And Air Services Face Delays And Cancellations Due to heavy rain in Mumbai, Akasa and Indigo Airlines issued an advisory on Tuesday morning, alerting passengers about possible delays in flights due to heavy rain and waterlogging. "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you're scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website," Indigo said in a statement.

🌧️Travel Advisory

Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing delays in flight operations.

Due to air traffic congestion, some flights are currently being held. Rest assured, our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025 Heavy rains have also badly affected the local train services of the Central Railways. Due to waterlogging on the tracks on Tuesday, trains have been stopped between CSMT and Kurla on the Harbour Line. Similarly, services have been halted between Kurla and Sion on the Main Line. Due to the overflowing of the Mithi River, the Harbour Line tracks were submerged in about a foot of water, after which trains were stopped on this route from 11:20 am. "Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," Hiren Meena, divisional railway manager of the Central Railway's Mumbai division, said in a post on X.