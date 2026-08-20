Jagran Correspondent, Sitamarhi: In a major update for the residents of North Bihar, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval to the conversion of the two-lane road from Muzaffarpur to Sonbarsa via Sitamarhi into a four-lane road. The centre has approved Rs 3,591 crore for the significant project which is likely to benefit thousands. Along with improving the regional connectivity, the project will also boost the financial activities in the region.

How Project Will Benefit Residents? As per the reports, the project will be constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total cost of Rs 3,590 crore. The four-lane road, spanning 82.578 kilometres, will be constructed for a speed of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour. The reports also suggest that no flat open cuts will be left in the medians to ensure faster and safer travel.

Apart from this, seven major bridges, including a 340-meter-long bridge over the Bagmati River, will also be constructed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. The authority will also build three railway overbridges (ROBs) and two large flyovers, measuring 1,170 meters and 270 meters. The project will provide convenience to the commuters by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion.

ALSO READ: 6-Lane Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, 46,000 Tubewells Among 13 Key Decision By Bihar Cabinet Project To Benefit Multiple Regions This highway will serve as a major feeder corridor, directly connecting the India-Nepal border at Sonbarsa to NH-27, the East-West Corridor in Muzaffarpur. This will provide relief from severe traffic congestion to the densely populated regions of Muzaffarpur, Maqsudpur, Runnisaidpur, Thumma, Dumra, Bhoothi, and Sonbarsa.

Apart from this, the project will also make the movement of cargo vehicles and agricultural supply chains faster, providing benefits to the local farmers and businessmen. The highway will also provide direct access to major religious places like Baba Garibnath Temple and Punaura Dham Temple.

ALSO READ: Railways To Highways: Modi Cabinet Clears Five Major Infra Projects; Bihar, Odisha, Bengal And Tamil Nadu To Benefit Earlier, Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur urged the road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari, to approve the project.