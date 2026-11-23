Bihar News: Amid showdown over the 'Nitish Setu' inauguration event, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary showed a heartening gesture for his opponent, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, during the swearing-in ceremony of eight newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council on Monday.

Minister Vacates His Chair For Tejashwi Deputy Speaker Ramvachan Rai, CM Choudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and ministers Shravan Kumar and Ramkripal Yadav were sitting on the stage during the oath-taking ceremony. नीचे बैठे तेजस्वी यादव को सीएम सम्राट चौधरी ने मंच पर बुलाया... #Bihar #SamratChoudhary #TejashwiYadav #BiharPolitics #Nedricknews https://t.co/1FXfTTReWN — Nedrick News (@nedricknews) November 23, 2026 Suddenly, the chief minister noticed that Tejashwi had arrived and sat in one of the chairs in front of the stage. CM Choudhary then asked his cabinet colleague, Ramkripal Yadav, to vacate his chair to accommodate Tejashwi. ALSO READ: PM Modi Inaugurates 6-Lane 'Nitish Setu' In Bihar: Check Route, Travel Time And Key Details

The chief minister immediately sent an official to urge Tejashwi to come on the stage. Ramkripal Yadav left his seat before Tejashwi could reach the stage. The RJD leader then sat next to Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Samrat Choudhary and Tejashwi also had a light conversation on the stage.

Why Are Pleasantries Between Tejashwi And CM Samrat Crucial? The timing of the pleasantries between the chief minister and the Leader of Opposition is crucial as it unfolded amid a showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal over the recent inauguration of 'Nitish Setu'. The RJD supporters staged protests on the newly inaugurated "Nitish Setu" after Tejashwi Yadav was not invited to the unveiling ceremony. They tore down posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Choudhary.

ALSO READ: Lalu Setu Or Nitish Setu: Political Row Erupts Over Ganga Bridge Name Ahead Of PM Modi’s Bihar Visit Four Arrested For Tearing Banners The RJD workers' protest drew police action. Four people were arrested for tearing posters and banners. An FIR was registered at Rustampur police station against 11 named persons and more than 100 unidentified people following a complaint by the Raghopur block development officer (BDO).

PM Modi inaugurated the bridge, named after former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday. Posters and banners featuring the prime minister had been put up along the bridge ahead of the visit. Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed groups of locals, including children carrying RJD flags, tearing down posters featuring PM Modi. (With Jagran.com/PTI Inputs)