- DCW launches WhatsApp helpline for women's complaints.
- Women can now register grievances directly from home.
- Helpline number 9217722609 for easy complaint submission.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has introduced a new facility that allows women to register their complaints through WhatsApp. Women can now send their written complaints directly to the Commission without having to visit its office.
Women living in Delhi can now send their grievances directly to the Commission through WhatsApp using the dedicated helpline number.
The announcement was officially made by the Delhi Commission for Women on X. In its post, the Commission wrote, "Now filing a complaint is even easier!
The Delhi Commission for Women has launched a WhatsApp helpline for women’s written complaints.
Now you can send your complaint directly to the commission from the comfort of your home."
अब शिकायत दर्ज कराना और आसान! दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने महिलाओं की लिखित शिकायतों के लिए WhatsApp हेल्पलाइन शुरू की है। WhatsApp नंबर: 9217722609 अब घर बैठे अपनी शिकायत सीधे आयोग तक पहुंचाएं। https://t.co/siZLcBUqgu— Delhi Commission for Women (@DCWDelhi) November 17, 2026
The women's panel is headed by BJP leader Lata Gupta, who was appointed as its Chairperson in July this year. The appointment was announced through the official X account of the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.
The post of Chairperson had remained vacant for more than two years after AAP leader Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024, following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the then-ruling AAP.
The BJP-led Delhi government also appointed five new members to the women's body this year. They include Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sodhi, Sanrika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla.
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WhatsApp Helpline to Make Complaints Easier
With this new facility, women can submit their written complaints from the comfort of their homes instead of relying only on traditional methods of complaint registration.
The Commission has encouraged women to use the WhatsApp number 9217722609 to register their grievances.
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According to the DCW, the initiative is part of its efforts to protect women's rights, ensure their safety and provide them with the necessary assistance and support.