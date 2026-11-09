The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a massive attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his Khushiyon Ki Eid (Eid of Happiness) remark on Diwali. The ruling party has accused Congress and Kharge of indulging in appeasement politics.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh called Kharge a loudspeaker of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family who amplifies what is fed to him. "He is merely a 'loudspeaker'—a mouthpiece—for Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family. It only broadcasts whatever is fed into the machine. So, this has been going on for a long time. Kharge-sahab, your true colours have been exposed. You are playing a game of appeasement in this country. Nehru divided the nation, and ever since then, you have been practising the politics of appeasement, trying to divide Hindus while pandering to Muslims. You and Rahul Gandhi will never speak up against someone like Irfan Ansari. When a bomb blast occurred in Ghaziabad, aimed at destroying Diwali, you remained silent. You cannot bring yourself to utter even a few kind words regarding our Hindu festivals. This will no longer be tolerated," Singh said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress chief of prioritising political appeasement even during Diwali, a Hindu festival, while also taking potshots at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Taking to X, Bhandari said, "Congress President calls Diwali Khushiyon Ka Eid! Even on Diwali, Congress thinks of appeasement & vote bank! Yesterday Sonia Gandhi cried for Babri, today Mr Kharge appeases in his Diwali message! Congress is Anti-Sanatan!"

ALSO READ: ‘PM Modi’s Chela’: Kharge Targets Assam CM After Attack On Jairam Ramesh’ Vehicle During Congress’ Yatra BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo said that if Kharge had suggested celebrating Eid like Diwali, a fatwa would be issued against him. Shahdeo took the opportunity to attack Rahul Gandhi, whom he said has an influence over Kharge. "Had you suggested celebrating Eid in the manner of Diwali, a fatwa would have been issued against you by now. But the followers of the Sanatan tradition, the people of this land, are inclusive and embrace everyone; that is why no fatwa has been issued against you. Yet, here you are, comparing Diwali to Eid! What kind of talk is this? It clearly reflects the Congress party’s mindset of appeasement. I don’t believe Mallikarjun Kharge was like this before he became the party president. This 'jihadi' terminology and this 'jihadi' mindset is the influence of Rahul Gandhi’s company," he said.

What did Kharge say? The Congress chief made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the occasion of Diwali. "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali... This is a huge festival celebrated across the nation. This is Eid of Happiness. On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen."

Congress has defended Kharge's statement, calling Eid a metaphor to express joy. Congress said that Kharge's mention of Eid shows his secular nature. ALSO READ: Delhi Post-Diwali AQI: Did The Air Get Cleaner Or Worse? What 3 Years Of Data Reveal Congress leader Rashid Alvis said, "Clearly, when it comes to expressing joy, Eid is often used as a metaphor, much like how, when someone reappears after a long absence, people ask, Kya tum Eid ka chand ho gaye ho? Eid is synonymous with joy. If Mallikarjun Kharge made such a remark, it is the kind of sentiment only a secular person could express. We certainly do not expect such sentiments from the BJP or communal-minded individuals. Furthermore, there is a distinction between Eid and Diwali: while both are festivals of joy, Eid does not lead to an increase in the AQI (Air Quality Index)."