West Bengal: In a major blow to the Trinamool Congress rebel camp, the Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed Ritabrata Banerjee's appointment as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, holding that the Speaker's decision was unsustainable.

A bench of Justice Krishna Rao also set aside MLA Akkhruzzaman's appointment as Chief Whip. It directed the Speaker to reconsider the matter and pass a fresh, reasoned order within 10 days, Live Law reported.

The Calcutta High Court single bench of Justice Krishna Rao has set aside and quashed the Speaker’s June 3 order appointing Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition and Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip, finding the order unsustainable. The Speaker has been directed to reconsider the appointments of the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip in accordance with law within 10 days of receiving the order — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2026

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The ruling came on a petition by Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who challenged the Speaker's decision to recognise Banerjee, leader of a breakaway Trinamool Congress faction, as LoP rather than Chattopadhyay, the party's nominee. It follows a Supreme Court directive asking the High Court to expedite disposal of the dispute, after a Division Bench had earlier allowed Banerjee to continue in the post on an interim basis while the challenge was pending.