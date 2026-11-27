- Calcutta High Court quashed Ritabrata Banerjee's LoP appointment.
- Speaker's decision on LoP and Chief Whip found unsustainable.
- Speaker directed to reconsider appointments within ten days.
West Bengal: In a major blow to the Trinamool Congress rebel camp, the Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed Ritabrata Banerjee's appointment as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, holding that the Speaker's decision was unsustainable.
A bench of Justice Krishna Rao also set aside MLA Akkhruzzaman's appointment as Chief Whip. It directed the Speaker to reconsider the matter and pass a fresh, reasoned order within 10 days, Live Law reported.
The Calcutta High Court single bench of Justice Krishna Rao has set aside and quashed the Speaker’s June 3 order appointing Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition and Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip, finding the order unsustainable. The Speaker has been directed to reconsider the appointments of the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip in accordance with law within 10 days of receiving the order— IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2026
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The ruling came on a petition by Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who challenged the Speaker's decision to recognise Banerjee, leader of a breakaway Trinamool Congress faction, as LoP rather than Chattopadhyay, the party's nominee. It follows a Supreme Court directive asking the High Court to expedite disposal of the dispute, after a Division Bench had earlier allowed Banerjee to continue in the post on an interim basis while the challenge was pending.
How The Dispute Unfolded
Following the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress emerged as the principal opposition party in the Assembly and communicated its choice of senior MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for the LoP post to the Speaker. A breakaway faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee subsequently staked a rival claim, which the Speaker accepted on June 3 by recognising Banerjee as LoP.
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Chattopadhyay moved the High Court, arguing that the Speaker had bypassed the party's decision to nominate him. After initial hearings before a Single Bench, a Division Bench ruled in August that Banerjee's appointment would remain in the post as a two-month interim arrangement while the Single Bench decided the core challenge.
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After hearing arguments and reserving judgment on November 21, the Single Bench on Friday quashed Banerjee's appointment and directed the Speaker to reconsider the issue by passing a reasoned order.
A hearing was scheduled today at the Calcutta High Court regarding the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. This legal dispute concerns who should hold the position of Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly—Sovandeb Chattopadhyay or Ritabrata Banerjee. Today, Justice Krishna Rao of the Calcutta High Court announced that the Speaker’s previous decision has been set aside. The decision taken by the Speaker regarding the Leader of the Opposition has been quashed. The Speaker must reach a fresh decision within 10 days.— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026