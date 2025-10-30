- By Chetna Shree
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Nirmala Sitharaman Bhutan Visit: A flight carrying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, en route to Thimphu for an official visit to Bhutan, was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday, October 30, due to adverse weather conditions.
According to a report by India TV, heavy rainfall and low atmospheric pressure prompted the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, where the finance minister will stay overnight.
ALSO READ: Kochi-Bound Akasa Air Flight Returns To Bengaluru After Fuel Imbalance Forces Turnaround
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Visit Halted
Nirmala Sitharaman’s plane encountered turbulence shortly after takeoff due to rough weather conditions and reduced visibility over the Himalayan routes, India TV quoted sources as saying. As a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Bagdogra Airport, and airport authorities promptly activated emergency protocols, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew.
According to the officials, the finance minister is safe. However, her travel schedule has been temporarily revised due to adverse weather conditions affecting flight operations in the region.
Due to persistent adverse weather conditions, Sitharaman will stay overnight in Siliguri. Local authorities and security personnel coordinated the necessary arrangements to ensure her safety.
The finance minister is expected to continue her journey to Bhutan on Friday morning, if the weather permits, the report added. Sitharaman’s visit to Bhutan aims to enhance India-Bhutan economic cooperation and review progress on key bilateral initiatives.
ALSO READ: 'Studying In Madrasa In Peshawar...': Taliban Releases Confession Video Of Pakistani ISIS Fighter Claiming Lashkar-e-Taiba Training
The finance ministry is closely monitoring the situation and is expected to release the itinerary for Sitharaman’s visit after assessing weather conditions on Friday, October 31.
Heavy Rain And Low Pressure Disrupt Flights To Bhutan, Northeast India
According to meteorological agencies, incessant rainfall and low atmospheric pressure over North Bengal and neighbouring areas have led to temporary flight disruption, affecting several air routes to Bhutan and the Northeast.