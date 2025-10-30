Nirmala Sitharaman Bhutan Visit: A flight carrying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, en route to Thimphu for an official visit to Bhutan, was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday, October 30, due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a report by India TV, heavy rainfall and low atmospheric pressure prompted the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, where the finance minister will stay overnight.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Visit Halted

Nirmala Sitharaman’s plane encountered turbulence shortly after takeoff due to rough weather conditions and reduced visibility over the Himalayan routes, India TV quoted sources as saying. As a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Bagdogra Airport, and airport authorities promptly activated emergency protocols, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew.