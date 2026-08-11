Noida-Greater Noida Traffic Advisory: The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions in Noida and Greater Noida from August 11 to 15 in view of the 80th Independence Day celebrations and events at the India Expo Mart.

As part of the traffic plan, heavy, medium-sized and cargo vehicles travelling towards Delhi will be prohibited from using certain routes during the specified period. Commuters have been advised to follow the designated diversion routes to avoid congestion and delays.

Route changed for vehicles travelling from Chilla Border to delhi According to Noida DCP Traffic Abhay Kumar Mishra, vehicles heading towards Delhi from the Chilla border will have to take a U-turn at the Chilla red light. From there, vehicles will be able to reach their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles coming from the DND border will also have to use this alternative route. The traffic police have appealed to the public to avoid restricted routes while travelling towards Delhi. Diversion announced near Kalindi Kunj & Yamuna Border Vehicles coming from the Kalindi Kunj-Yamuna Border will be diverted at the underpass intersection before the Yamuna River. From there, vehicles will be directed towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Similarly, vehicles heading towards Delhi from the Yamuna Expressway and Pari Chowk will be diverted towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via P3 Kasna and Sirsa. Traffic plan for vehicles going Delhi via Yamuna Expressway An alternate route has also been established for vehicles travelling towards Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway. Such vehicles will be diverted via Failanda Cut, Khurja, and service roads, passing through Galgotia, Gautam Buddha Nagar University Chowk, and Kasna before joining the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The traffic police have appealed to motorists to use these alternate routes instead of the usual routes during the specified period to ensure smooth traffic flow. ALSO READ: BIG Relief For NCR Commuters: Delhi-Meerut Expressway To Be Opened At 6 PM Today Diversions around India Expo Mart from August 11 to 13 The Bio Fashion Expo will be held from August 11 to 13 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Approximately 10,000 people are expected to attend the event each day. The large number of visitors may lead to increased traffic congestion around the Expo Mart, and temporary diversions will be implemented as required.

According to the traffic police, vehicles travelling from Galgotia Cut to the Expo Mart roundabout and heading towards IFS Villa will be diverted from the Expo Mart roundabout via Bada Roundabout, Sharda Roundabout, and LG Roundabout towards Jagat Farm. ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Alert: Heavy Rain And Kanwar Yatra Restrictions Snarl NH-9; Advisory Issued Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for Expo Mart visitors to access the complex's parking area via the NASA U-turn.