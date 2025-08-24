Odisha News: A 22-year-old YouTuber went missing after being swept away by strong water currents at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha’s Koraput district on Saturday. The youth, identified as Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, was at the spot to film content for his YouTube channel, which carried the name Sagar Kundu in its cover image.

Sagar was using a drone camera to capture shots near the waterfall when the water level suddenly rose. He became trapped on a rock that was soon surrounded by water. Despite efforts by people nearby to pull him back using ropes, the current proved too strong and he slipped.

ALSO READ: Odisha: Woman Attempts Self-Immolation At Dhenkanal SP Office Over Unheard Grievances; Two Officers Suspended

According to reports, Sagar was accompanied by his friend Abhijit Behera, who had joined him to record videos at different tourist spots for the channel.

हिन्दी संस्करण के लिए नीचे पढ़ें

🚨🔥🔥📢 Tragedy at Duduma Waterfall: YouTuber Swept Away by Sudden Currents 🚨🔥🔥📢



English Version



🟩➡ Filming Adventure Ends in Disaster

A 22-year-old YouTuber, Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, went missing after being swept away by powerful… pic.twitter.com/DfYn5cUAGF — Lt Col Ashish Devliyal (Retd) (@AshishDevliyal1) August 24, 2025

ALSO READ: Bhubaneswar Bypass: Cabinet Approves 6-Lane Ring Road For Odisha; Here's How It Will Benefit Capital Region

Eyewitnesses said water had been released from the Machakunda dam after heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area. Officials had alerted people downstream, but Sagar, standing on a rock a few feet from the shore, was caught in the sudden flow. He lost his balance and was carried away by the current.