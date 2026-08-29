An outbreak of scrub typhus has sparked concern among villagers in Pabitrapur Panchayat under Pallahada block in Odisha’s Angul district. One person, identified as Sumant Sethi, has died of the disease, while more than 10 others have reportedly tested positive.

The affected residents initially complained of fever, headaches and body aches. Subsequent testing confirmed scrub typhus. The infected patients were admitted to the Khamar Community Health Centre (CHC) and other nearby health facilities, where they are receiving treatment. Pallahara Sub-Collector Rabindra Kumar Patel also took stock of the situation by speaking with the medical officer at Khamar CHC.

ALSO READ: Odisha Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For 6 Districts, Yellow Alert For 17 Places | Check Forecast Treatment Underway For Four-Five Patients According to the medical officer, one patient has died, while four to five infected patients are currently undergoing treatment. The administration has said that the situation remains under control, with patients receiving necessary medication and being kept under medical supervision. Nearby villages have also been alerted.

Scrub typhus is not a new disease in Odisha. Cases in the state rose sharply in 2023. By October that year, more than 22,000 samples had been tested, with 2,820 confirmed cases and eight deaths reported. In view of the situation, the Centre had sent a multidisciplinary team to Odisha.

Scrub Typhus Impact Continued In 2025 Multiple western districts of Odisha continued to be affected in 2025 with high levels of infection seen in Bargarh, Sundargarh and Kalahandi. As many as 1,546 scrub typhus cases were recorded in Sundargarh district till October 31, 2025.

The new cases and death in Pabitrapur have again highlighted doubts on the ability to control scrub typhus in the rural population. What Is Scrub Typhus? Scrub typhus is caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi and is transmitted to humans by the bite of chigger larvae. Fever, headache, and muscle and joint pain are characteristic of the illness, and some patients may also develop a sore or dark, blackish mark at the site of the bite.

ALSO READ: Odisha Rape Case: Class 9 Student Found Five Months Pregnant Following Summer Vacation; Neighbour Detained Untreated in the late stage, scrub typhus can be fatal and impact multiple organs. After the cases were reported in Pabitrapur, the prevention of the spread to nearby villages still stands as an important issue to deal with. Early testing of suspected cases, surveillance, regular supply of medication, as well as education and awareness campaigns regarding preventive measures against chigger bites among the villagers should be prioritised by health officials.