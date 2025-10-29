At least two died and 10 injured when a bus traveling from Odisha to Kolkata collided with a truck near Lakhannath, close to Jaleswar. The accident occurred at around 2 am when a West Bengal Dolphin passenger bus carrying approximately 70 passengers was en route from Odisha to Babu Ghat in Kolkata. As the bus approached the Lakhannath toll gate on National Highway 16 in Balasore, it struck a cargo truck parked on the roadside.

The bus driver and conductor were killed instantly, and 10 passengers sustained injuries. Initial reports suggest that the driver may have dozed off while driving. Jaleswar police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Passengers with minor injuries were taken to the Jaleswar Health Center for treatment, while two critically injured passengers were transferred to Balasore District Main Hospital. It is common for buses traveling between Odisha and West Bengal to carry more passengers than the official seating capacity. Many of these travelers are on business trips, returning in large numbers on the same buses. This practice helps operators avoid paying GST and other taxes. Authorities are reportedly aware of this illegal operation, which has persisted for several years, often benefiting officials who receive a share of the profits.

In a separate incident, a bus parked near an Air India aircraft at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 caught fire this afternoon. Operated by SATS Airport Services Private Limited, a third-party ground services provider, the bus was vacant when it ignited near bay 32.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) described the incident as a "stray incident," confirming no injuries. "In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on the ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us," it wrote on X.

Only the bus driver was present at the time, and police stated that the vehicle was not carrying passengers or luggage. SATS will investigate the cause of the fire, and the bus will undergo a detailed examination.