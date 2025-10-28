At least three people died and ten others were injured after a sleeper bus carrying workers from a brick kiln caught fire in Todi village, located in the Shahpur area under Jaipur’s Manoharpur Police Station, on Tuesday. The injured were immediately taken to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital for treatment. The bus, transporting labourers from Uttar Pradesh to a brick kiln in Todi near Manoharpur, caught fire when an overhead wire came into contact with its roof, sending a strong electric current through the vehicle.

According to Deputy CM and Rajasthan Transport Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa, the bus was carrying two LPG cylinders, and a blast occurred in one of them. He said, "A fire broke out in a bus filled with labourers, coming from another state. It is being said that there were 2 LPG cylinders and a blast took place in one of them... We have been informed that the bus was crossing under a high-tension wire when the incident took place. Two people have lost their lives in the incident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. An investigation is being done on the incident..."

Dr Pradeep, Jaipur SMS Hospital, said, "An unfortunate incident took place on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. The Burn Unit are prepared for the patients. Further examination is underway. The Burn Unit Test is providing treatment to the people burned in fire..."

(Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/reQQSmtkR3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025 Police and administrative officials arrived at the scene shortly after being informed and launched rescue operations. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Further details about the incident are awaited. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot vented his frustration on X, raising concerns over the increasing number of road accidents in the state.

राजस्थान में जिस प्रकार से आए दिन हादसे होने से आम जन अपनी जान गंवा रहे हैं यह चिंताजनक है। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 28, 2025 "The news of the death of 2 individuals and injuries to several others due to a bus full of workers catching fire after touching a high-tension line in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is heartbreaking," he wrote. Gehlot added, "The way in which accidents are occurring day after day in Rajasthan, leading to the common people losing their lives, is a matter of grave concern. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Earlier this month, a tragic bus fire on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway claimed 20 lives and left 16 others injured on October 14. Rajasthan Police detained two individuals and launched an investigation into possible lapses in bus manufacturing and safety standards.

The bus, operated by KK Travels, had been introduced on the route only five days before the incident. Despite the driver halting the vehicle, it was engulfed in flames within moments.