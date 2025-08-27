- By Aditya Jha
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Odisha Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that several districts of Odisha are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that the continuous rainfall is expected to provide relief from the scorching heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the excessive rainfall might also lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in several cities. While the coastal regions are expected to witness heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, other parts are likely to witness moderate rainfall.
The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences. While providing details, the weather department stated that several districts, including Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, and Bargarh, are expected to witness very heavy rainfall on August 28.
Apart from this, other districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, are also set to experience light to moderate rainfall.
The IMD further stated that Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, and Bargarh are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 29 and 30. It further stated that Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh are set to experience rainfall on August 30 and 31. The IMD has advised the fishermen to follow the guidelines and maintain a distance from the water bodies to avoid any inconveniences.
It also advised the farmers to take care of the Kharif crops, as the rainfall is likely to affect the crops' growth. It further stated that apart from Odisha, several other states, including Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam, are also likely to witness rainfall.