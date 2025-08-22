Money Based Gaming Ban In India: India’s booming real-money gaming industry has hit a roadblock. After Parliament cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, leading platforms including Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Zupee, and Gameskraft have begun suspending their money-based games and contests. The new law bans all forms of online games involving cash deposits, even indirectly, if winnings are promised.

The legislation, passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this week, is seen as a major shake-up for India’s multi-billion-dollar gaming sector. While it prohibits money-based play, the government has made it clear that the bill seeks to encourage eSports and social gaming.

However, Industry insiders say the companies are consulting legal experts about moving the Supreme Court, as per HT reported. They are expected to argue that the ban could harm a fast-growing industry and that some skill-based games like poker should not be clubbed with gambling.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote And Regulate E-Sports Online Gaming Bill 2025: Dream11 Pulls Cash Contests Fantasy sports giant Dream11 confirmed on Friday that it had stopped all “cash games and contests” following the passage of the bill. In a message to users, the company reassured: “Your account balance is safe and available for you to withdraw from the Dream11 app.”

Its parent company, Dream Sports, has also paused contests on Dream Picks and Dream Play, which were newer real-money offerings. On Thursday, the app was still showing entries starting at Rs 29, with prize pools reaching up to Rs 3 lakh.

The development raises questions about Dream11’s high-profile role as the lead sponsor of Team India’s cricket jerseys. The BCCI has not taken a final call yet. “If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” board secretary Devajit Saikia said.

ALSO READ: Will BCCI End Partnership With Dream11 After New Online Gaming Bill Announcement? Secretary Devajit Saikia Provides Big Update Online Gaming Bill 2025: MPL Suspends Money Games MPL, which offers more than 60 titles, has also pulled back from real-money gaming. “While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly,” a spokesperson said.

The company stressed that it remains committed to India, adding, “We will keep our community informed about next steps as we complete the shutdown process for online money games.” Online Gaming Bill 2025: Gameskraft, Zupee Follow Suit Bengaluru-based Gameskraft has paused ‘Add Cash’ and gameplay services on apps like RummyCulture, though withdrawals remain active. “We want to reassure that the users funds continue to be safe with us,” the company said.

Zupee has also discontinued its paid options but continues to offer free titles such as Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania. “Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games,” the company clarified.