The Online Gaming Bill has become a law after getting assent from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. This development comes a day after the bill was passed by Parliament. The Online Gaming Bill bans all online money gaming services and aims to promote e-sports and online social gaming.

The law prohibits all forms of games played with money, imposing strict penalties of up to three years imprisonment and fines reaching Rs 1 crore for violators. Additionally, imprisonment of up to two years and fines of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed on advertisers.

ALSO READ: Online Gaming Bill 2025: Dream11, MPL, Zupee Suspend Cash Games After Ban | What It Means For Players Several online money gaming platforms, such as Dream11, MPL, WinZO and Nazara Technologies-backed Moonshine Technologies (PokerBaazi), suspended real-money games after the bill was passed in the parliament. Both the Houses of Parliament cleared the Online Gaming Bill, asserting that online money gaming services have become a serious social and public health issue and need to be controlled. At the same time, the Centre emphasises promoting e-sports and online gaming and wants to make India a hub of gaming, innovation and creativity.

The Rajya Sabha cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in 26 minutes, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha in seven minutes amid opposition uproar over procedural concerns. ALSO READ: Income Tax Act 2025: Centre Notifies New Rules After Bill Gets President's Assent Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha, “From time to time, society grapples with social evils. In these circumstances, it is the duty of the government and the parliament to probe and make laws to control them.”