Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan addressed the controversy surrounding Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces allegations of obscene conduct with writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Sreekandan clarified that no decision has been made regarding Mamkootathil's resignation from his MLA post. He further noted that when the allegations surfaced, the party leadership promptly asked Mamkootathil to resign, and he complied voluntarily. "It is not decided that Rahul Mamkootathil will resign from the MLA post. It is the party leadership to make a decision. First of all, the complaint is vague. When such remarks came out, the party leadership asked him to resign, and he did voluntarily. The party has decided to conduct an inquiry, based on its report, further action will be taken. At present, we don't know whether it was any fault on his side. If there is anything serious from his side, the party will inquire and take strong action," he said.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar Stuns Karnataka Assembly By Reciting Lines From RSS Anthem, BJP Takes A Dig | Watch Meanwhile, Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is currently inside his residence in Adoor, Pathanamthitta. The police have barricaded the road leading to his house, and heavy security has been deployed due to ongoing protests. BJP leader V Muraleedharan demanded the resignation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over the allegations of 'obscene conduct.' He further alleged that the Congress party is trying to protect the MLA. Speaking to ANI, leader V Muraleedharan said, "A serious complaint has been made against the Congress MLA from Palakkad in Kerala, of multiple cases of molestation by this MLA. It has also come to notice that complaints have been raised by people who were harassed by him to the senior leadership of Congress. But the senior Congress leadership chose to protect him. Why and what is the stand of the Congress party in this case? They have been trying to protect the culprits... He has no authority to continue as an MLA, and he should resign forthwith."

Similarly, Kerala BJP State General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph also slammed Mamkootathil, accusing him of sending obscene messages to several women and alleged molestation. Joseph criticised the Congress leadership, including Priyanka Gandhi, for not taking action against the MLA. ALSO READ: From Street Feeding Ban To Neutralisation Policy: Top Points From SC Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR "Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress leader and MLA from Kerala, has committed disgusting acts of sending obscene messages to several girls, and some girls even said that they were molested by him. Priyanka Gandhi has a slogan, 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon'. First of all, Priyanka Gandhi should object within her party against such obscene people. Then teach the lesson of great ideals in the society... Today, he has done a drama of resigning from the Presidency of the Youth Congress... First of all, Congress should take the decision that this accused should resign from this MLA post... We also demand that the Pinarayi Vijayan government conduct an investigation against him and take legal action..."