The Supreme Court on Friday tweaked its August 11 order and said that the stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour. The earlier directive by a two-judge bench had banned the release of the canines once picked up by civic bodies.
Friday's verdict was delivered by after a three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria.
SC Order On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR
-Street Feeding Banned: The Supreme Court remarked feeding on streets will not be allowed as municipal authorities will create feeding areas.
-Feeding Areas To Have Notice Board: The top court said that the designated feeding areas should have notice boards.
-Cannot obstruct public servants: Anyone obstructing public servants in handling stray dogs will face consequences and action. NGOs and animal lovers found obstructing work shall be fined Rs 25,000.
-Legal Action On Those Feeding Dogs On Streets: The Supreme Court clarified that legal action will be taken against persons found feeding stray dogs on streets.
-Expansion Of Ambit Of Court's Proceedings: The apex court also issued notice to secretaries of the department of animal husbandry of all states and union territories, and demanded their response on framing of the national policy to deal with the problem.
What Was August 11 Order On Stray Dog In Delhi-NCR
On August 11, the top court ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise; it also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.
In the detailed order it has clarified that its directive was not driven by "momentary impulse"; rather, it came after thorough and careful deliberation, and the concerned authorities have consistently failed for over two decades to effectively address a serious issue that directly impacts public safety.
A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and R Madadev has said that it has decided to take the matter into its hands because of the systematic failure of the authorities over the past two decades to address an issue that strikes at the heart of public safety.
The bench has said that the directions given by it, as a court which functions for the welfare of the people, are both in the interest of humans as well as dogs, and "this is not personal".
