Passport Advisory: Applicants seeking fresh passports due to expiry dates must exercise extra caution, as concealing details of previous passports can lead to their files getting stuck in bureaucratic limbo. This carelessness often results in endless rounds of visits to passport offices, turning what should be a straightforward renewal into a prolonged ordeal.

Ghaziabad RPO Advises Applicants Discrepancies in permanent and current address entries are another common pitfall that frequently causes applications to stall. To address these recurring issues and raise awareness, the Ghaziabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) has issued a detailed advisory, urging citizens to double-check their forms before submission.

ALSO READ: Not ‘Nita Ambani’s Audi Chameleon 9 Worth Rs 100 Crore’; This Is India’s Most Expensive Car The advisory highlights several avoidable errors affecting the passport approval process. Many applicants initiate a passport application but fail to follow through to the issuance stage. When they reapply after a short interval without disclosing prior attempts, their new files get entangled in verification delays. Besides, inaccuracies in the "educated/uneducated" column, a seemingly minor field, can trigger scrutiny and further complications.

Officials say that deliberately entering incorrect permanent or current addresses is treated as intentional misrepresentation. Such cases lead to outright rejection of the application. Under the Passport Act, offenders may face legal action, significantly affecting future applications and making subsequent passport issuance nearly impossible.

Your Address Causes The Hurdle Data from the RPO reveals a strange trend, Among applicants from 13 districts under its jurisdiction, the highest number of rejections for providing false information is from Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad itself. These urban hubs, housing working professionals who have migrated from other regions, see a surge in such errors. Many of these jobholders, originally from distant hometowns, reside in these districts but inadvertently, or sometimes deliberately, swap their permanent and current addresses on forms.

In some instances, applicants list their permanent address as the current one, or vice versa. When police verification follows, the mismatch surfaces in reports, sealing the fate of the application with a rejection stamp. ALSO READ: Anand Vihar AQI Station Sprayed With Mist By MCD Water Tankers, AAP Alleges Air Quality Data Manipulation | Video Applicants are encouraged to visit the Passport Seva portal or contact the RPO at 0120-2700320 for guidance to ensure a smooth journey to their new travel document.