Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remarks on the recent stalking and harassment of two Australian women cricketers in Indore have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and women’s rights groups. His comments, suggesting that players should “inform local authorities before going out,” have been widely condemned.

The controversy erupted amid the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 being hosted in India. The incident took place earlier this week when two Australian cricketers were allegedly molested by a biker near their hotel in Indore. The crime, which occurred in full public view, raised questions over the state’s security arrangements for international athletes.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Washes Out India vs Bangladesh Clash, Pratika Rawal Suffers Injury Ahead Of Semis According to police, the accused Aqeel alias Naitra, a 29-year-old resident of Khajrana, was arrested within hours of the complaint. Aqeel, described as a serial offender, had allegedly followed and harassed the cricketers before being caught on CCTV cameras. However, instead of addressing the security lapse, Minister Vijayvargiya’s comments have become the centre of controversy. Speaking to the media, he said, “Any player, wherever they go, should at least inform a local person or the local administration for safety reasons, as cricketers have a huge fan following. Since players are very popular, they too should remain cautious about their safety wherever they travel. This is important for everyone.”

VIDEO | Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reacts to the Australian cricketer stalking and harassment case, saying, "Any player, wherever they go, should at least inform a local person or the local administration for safety reasons, as cricketers have a huge fan… pic.twitter.com/4nVKAYSiPO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2025 He further stated that the incident should serve as a lesson for players. “Whenever any player goes anywhere, even when we go out, we always inform at least one local person. I think this will remind the players that in the future, if we leave our venue, we should inform our security or local administration before leaving, as there is a huge craze for cricket players,” he said. Drawing a comparison with incidents involving football players abroad, the minister added, “Cricket is a sport like football in England. I have seen football players' clothes being torn... A girl kissed him and his clothes got torn. He was a very famous football player.”

ALSO READ: IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal Goes Off Field With Injury, Avoids Opening In Run Chase The NDTV report cited Vijayvargiya adding that, “Sometimes, players don't realise their popularity. Players are very popular, so they should be careful. This incident has happened; it's a lesson for everyone. It's a lesson for us and for the players as well.”

Political Reactions Former Union Minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav slammed the statement as “disgusting and regressive,” saying, “This incident exposes the state's failure to protect its guests. Instead of ensuring women's safety, the minister is blaming the victims.” Women’s rights activists also criticised the minister’s remarks, stating that public officials should focus on accountability and improving security rather than shifting blame to victims of harassment.