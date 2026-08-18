The Central government has released the latest audit report of the PM Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES), and the total amount has increased to Rs 8,452 crore by March 2025.

The latest audited accounts show that around 92.8 per cent of the total amount, or Rs 7,846.66 crore, was kept as fixed deposits in scheduled banks.

Huge increase in fund

In 2024-25, the fund had an opening balance of Rs 7,173.03 crore and received Rs 1,279.91 crore during the year through domestic and foreign donations, interest earnings and refunds.

However, its expenditure was only Rs 87.85 lakh, and hence the closing balance increased to Rs 8,452.07 crore.

The PM CARES Fund earned interest of Rs 469.38 crore from fixed deposits in FY25, while the earnings from savings bank accounts were Rs 5.77 crore.

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2024-25 figures

Share of amount during 2024-25

Domestic donations: Rs 479.04 crore

Foreign donations: Rs 92.83 lakh

Refunds from fund implementing agencies: Rs 324.66 crore

TDS refunds on interest earned on fixed deposits: Rs 13.49 lakh.

PM Cares Fund created during Covid

The PM CARES Fund was created as a public charitable trust on March 27, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 28, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a public appeal to citizens to contribute to the fund.