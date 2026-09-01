Jagran Correspondent, Prayagraj: A sudden surge in the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers has flooded several regions of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, leading to inconveniences to the locals. As per the reports, streets of several low-lying regions of the city, including Nevada, Ganganagar, Rajapur, Beli, Chilla, Chhota Baghada, and Daraganj, have been completely submerged. The residents have been advised to stay updated and maintain a distance from the water bodies to avoid any inconveniences.

Hundreds Shifted To Relief Camps As per the reports, hundreds of local residents were left homeless and had to seek shelter in relief camps after the floodwaters entered their homes. The district administration has established two relief camps in the city to manage the situation. The officials, while providing details, stated that the water levels of both the rivers continued to rise on Tuesday.

They further stated that heavy rainfall in the mountains has led to a significant surge in the water levels, resulting in the flow of the stream above the danger mark. Earlier in the morning hours of Tuesday, while the Ganga's water level reached 82.88 meters, the Yamuna's reached 82.39 meters.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Chhattisgarh, Odisha; Check Forecast For Delhi, Bihar The excessive rainwater from other regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bundelkhand is flowing into the Yamuna. Apart from this, water from the Matatila and Hathinikund dams is also being released into the Yamuna, leading to a flood-like situation in the city.

'Necessary Steps Are Being Taken' The authorities stated that rainwater from Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh is flowing directly into the Ganga River. The water is also being released into the river from the Kanpur Barrage, Haridwar Barrage, and Narora Dam. The administration has assured that necessary actions are being taken to ensure safety for the residents of the low-lying regions.

ADM Finance and Revenue and District Disaster Officer Vinita Singh stated that residents have moved to relief camps due to floodwaters in low-lying areas. The administration has deployed NDRF and PAC flood relief teams at these sites to control the situation. Boats are operating at eight locations in the city and five locations in Meja, Karchana, and Jhunsi.