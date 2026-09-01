Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several states throughout the nation are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. The weather department, while providing details, stated that several states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are set to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Rain Likely In Multiple States Apart from this, other states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal are also set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall. Along with rainfall, these states are also likely to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly to avoid inconveniences.

Light Rain Likely In Delhi The residents of Delhi and nearby cities are set to witness cloudy skies and light rain, especially in the late hours on Tuesday. While the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 36 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is likely to stay around 29 degrees Celsius. The national capital is unlikely to witness significant rainfall in the first half of September.

ALSO READ: Himachal Floods: Kalka-Shimla Railway Line Damaged, Flights Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides Bihar Weather Update As per the Meteorological Centre of Patna, during the next 24 hours, there will be scattered rain along with thunder and strong winds in all parts of Bihar. The weather department stated that heavy rainfall is expected in multiple regions, including Aurangabad, Bhabua, Gaya, Rohtas, Begusarai, Buxar, Jehanabad, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Nawada, and Sheikhpura.

The IMD has also stated that while the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, the western regions are set to receive heavy rainfall in the first week of September. The farmers of these states have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their financial activities during the rain to avoid inconveniences.