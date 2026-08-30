Sandeep Khatri, Mohali: Fresh details have emerged in the case of Punjabi influencer Manjeet Kaur’s death, with the latest being that she was seven weeks pregnant at the time of the incident. Her mother, Kanta Devi, has made serious allegations against a young man named Rinku, claiming that he did not want to marry her daughter and pressured her to abort the child. Police are expected to question Rinku as part of the investigation.

Manjeet Kaur, who was divorced, lived separately in Sunny Enclave, while her mother, Kanta Devi, and brother reside in Sector 19, Panchkula. The family has also levelled allegations against Neha, a resident of Amritsar. However, Neha has said she does not know why Manjeet’s mother named her in her statement. Police may soon call Neha for questioning as part of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Kidnapped And Burnt Alive: Did Punjab Police Show Negligence In Influencer Manjeet Kaur Case? Shocking Details Revealed The deceased's mother also named Shubhi and Pinda in her statement to the police. Based on the allegations against them, the Sector 34 police station has registered a case of kidnapping and murder against Shubhi, Pinda, and others. The police are now searching for the accused and examining the call details of people who were in contact with Manjeet. Manjeet Was Kidnapped, Tied To Tree And Burnt Alive In Morinda According to Kanta Devi, on the night of July 3, Shubhi and Pinda called Manjeet to a liquor shop in Sector 34. They allegedly assaulted, then kidnapped her, and took her to a forest area in Morinda.

There, she was tied to a tree and set on fire. Meanwhile, an acquaintance of Manjeet arrived and extinguished the flames with a blanket. She was then taken to Morinda Hospital, from where she was referred to the PGI, but Manjeet was admitted to Max Hospital in Mohali. Max Hospital submitted a notice about the incident to Kharar Sadar police station.

According to police sources, after the incident, Manjeet's sister informed the police that Manjeet had been burned at home. Based on this, the case was initially reported to the Kharar Sadar police station. Manjeet's mother later alleged that her daughter was kidnapped by Shubhi and Pinda, taken to the Morinda forest, tied to a tree, and set on fire.

ALSO READ: AAP Leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi Shot Dead In Punjab; Old Feud, Election Dispute Under Probe Manjeet Wanted To Record Statement Manjeet regained consciousness on August 5 and expressed her desire to record her statement. The PGI outpost subsequently informed Kharar Sadar police station and notified the investigating officer, ASI Kulwinder Singh. It is alleged that he did not come to the hospital to record her statement. A DDR has also been registered in this regard at the PGI outpost.

Case Registered After Death On August 26 Manjeet Kaur died on August 26 while undergoing treatment at the PGI. Based on the statement of her mother, Kanta Devi, the Chandigarh Police registered a case of kidnapping and murder. Police are conducting raids to search for Shubhi and Pinda. Meanwhile, Rinku and Neha will be called for questioning. Police are also examining call details, CCTV footage, and other evidence.