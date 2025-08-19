Vice President Election: The INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy as the opposition's candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election. Reddy will contest against current Maharashtra Governor and NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the opposition parties to support Radhakrishnan; however, the opposition parties have decided to contest the polls. The vice presidential election is set to be held on September 9, and with less than 20 days remaining, both the candidates are expected to fill their nomination on Wednesday.

Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy: Education background -Radhakrishnan was born on October 20, 1957 in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu and got his early education in a local school. He later obtained Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from VO Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi district.

ALSO READ: How INDIA Bloc's Vice Presidential Pick Puts BJP's Andhra Allies TDP, Jana Sena In Dilemma? Explained -Sudershan Reddy was born in then Andhra Pradesh's Rangareddy district on July 8, 1946 to a farmer family. He obtained a law degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad in 1971. Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy: Career and political journey -Radhakrishnan has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since he was 16 years old. He has been an active voice for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, where the saffron party is yet to win an election on its own. Radhakrishnan has been a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and held important parliamentary roles, such as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Textiles and member of committees on PSUs and Finance. Radhakrishnan also became BJP president in Tamil Nadu in 2004 and held the post for three years. He was appointed Jharkhand's Governor in 2023 and later took charge as Governor of Maharashtra in July 2024.

-Sudershan Reddy, after obtaining his law degree, enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1971. Reddy served as government pleader in the High Court for two years between 1988 and 1990 and later also worked as legal adviser for Osmania University. Reddy was appointed as judge in Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995 and was later made Chief Justice of the Gauhati high court in 2005. Reddy became judge of the Supreme Court on January 12, 2007 and retired in 2011.