Passengers planning to travel by train on the Ghaziabad-Meerut-Saharanpur route are advised to check their train schedules in advance, as railway authorities will carry out construction work for a limited-height subway at Level Crossing No. 50 on the Ghaziabad-Meerut City-Saharanpur section under the Delhi Division.

To facilitate the construction, power and traffic blocks will be imposed on specific dates next month. The work is expected to affect train operations, with several trains being diverted and others being detained at various locations. The Railways have announced the dates and changes to help passengers plan their journeys accordingly.

Train Routes to Be Diverted

- Haridwar-Old Delhi Express (14304) will operate via Tapri-Shamli-Delhi Shahdara-Old Delhi on September 8 and 29. During these two days, the train will not serve the following 13 stations:

Nangal, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Mansurpur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut Cantt, Meerut City, Modinagar, Muradnagar, Naya Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad, and Sahibabad.

- Kalka-Old Delhi Express (14332) will also operate via Tapri-Shamli-Delhi Shahdara-Old Delhi on September 8 and 29. The train will skip the following 16 stations:

Nangal, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Mansurpur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut Cantt, Meerut City, Partapur, Modinagar, Muradnagar, Guladhar, Naya Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad, and Sahibabad.

ALSO READ: India’s First Bullet Train: When Will Mumbai-Ahmedabad Service Begin Operations? Check Full Timeline

Trains to Face Longer Halts

The Old Delhi-Ambala Cantt Intercity Express (14521) will be delayed for 50 minutes between Guladhar and Meerut City on September 8 and 29.

Meanwhile, the Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express (18477), departing from Puri on September 6 and 27, will be delayed for 45 minutes between Guladhar and Meerut City.

ALSO READ: Noida Metro Launches NCMC Service: Travel Across India’s Metros With One Card, Get QR Tickets On WhatsApp

Passengers travelling on these routes are advised to check the latest train running status and schedule before leaving for the station, a