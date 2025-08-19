- By Deeksha Gour
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ranthambore News: Twenty tourists were left stranded inside Ranthambore National Park after their safari vehicle broke down during an evening round on Saturday. The incident occurred in Zone 6 of the park when the canter carrying the group stopped mid-route.
Officials said the guide accompanying the tourists left them behind to fetch another vehicle, which took nearly half an hour to arrive. By then, darkness had set in and arguments broke out between the visitors and the guide. Parts of the incident were captured in videos that later went viral.
Following the uproar, the park administration took action against the staff involved. Deputy Conservator of Forests Pramod Dhakad said three canter drivers, Kanhaiya, Shehzad Choudhary and Liaqat Ali, along with guide Mukesh Kumar Bairwa, have been barred from entering the park until further orders.
View this post on Instagram
An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, with Assistant Conservator of Forests Ashwini Pratap tasked to investigate. Officials said action will be taken after the report is submitted.