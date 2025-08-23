Rajasthan Weather Update: A fresh spell of monsoon rain has wreaked havoc in Rajasthan, causing a flood-like situation and disrupting daily life. A 200-foot-long wall of the Amer Fort collapsed due to heavy rain, prompting the India Meteorological Department in Jaipur to issue an orange alert in several parts of the state.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Nagaur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Kota, Udaipur, Pali and other districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for Pratapgarh, Dausa, Bikaner, Churu, and Sikar. राजस्थान मौसम अपडेट: 23 अगस्त

🔷आज भी परिसंचरण तंत्र द.प. UP व आसपास के पूर्वी राज के ऊपर बना हुआ है।



🔷आज 23 अगस्त को कोटा संभाग व आसपास के जिलों में कहीं-कहीं अत्यंत भारी बारिश, जयपुर, अजमेर, उदयपुर संभाग में कहीं-कहीं अति भारी बारिश होने की प्रबल संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/VaK6dfaYZX — मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र जयपुर (@IMDJaipur) August 23, 2025 Rajasthan Weather: Orange Alert IN THESE Districts According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Kota, Udaipur, Pali, Jaipur, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rains In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Bring Respite From Humid Weather; IMD Issues Alert For More Showers Meanwhile, a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall is issued for Kota, Bundi and Bhilwara. Torrential rain may wreak havoc in these districts, leading to waterlogging and flood-like situations. Rajasthan Weather: Yellow Alert In THESE Districts In view of heavy rainfall, the weather department has issued a yellow alert in Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Dausa, Jalor, Pratapgarh, and surrounding areas. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the next two to three days.