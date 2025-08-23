Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday opened up on PM Modi's stand during the Cabinet deliberations on the bill seeking removal of PM, CMs, and other Union Ministers who remain in custody for 30 days without bail. In an interview with the news agency ANI, Rijiju said that there was a suggestion during the Cabinet deliberation that the PM should be taken into the ambit of the bill. To this, PM Modi strongly objected and rejected the idea.

Rijiju said that PM Modi refused to give an exception to the prime minister. He said, "PM Modi told the cabinet that the recommendation is to keep the prime minister out of this bill, but he did not agree. PM Modi refused to give an exception to the prime minister. The PM is also a citizen, and he should not have special protection".

ALSO READ: 'They Have History Of...': Jaishankar Takes Dig At US-Pakistan Relations, Reminds Osama Bin Laden's Last Location He stressed that the bill would equally apply to all leaders, irrespective of the party, and including those in the BJP as most of the CMs are from the saffron party. "Most of the chief ministers are from our party. If our people make mistakes, they will have to quit their posts. Ethics should also mean something. The Opposition would have welcomed this bill had they kept ethics at the centre," Rijiju added.