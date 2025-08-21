Actress Rini Ann George Row: Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil resigned as Kerala Youth Congress president on Thursday. Mamkootathil faces an internal inquiry after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party in of misbehaviour, with senior Congress leader VD Satheesan saying nobody found guilty will be spared. Mamkootathil resigned as Kerala Youth Congress president, following outrage in the party.

The Opposition BJP and ruling CPI(M) affiliated youth organisation DYFI have accused Mamkootathil, also Youth Congress state president, of having harassed the actress. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan also said the complainant was "like a daughter" to him. "We cannot punish someone based only on a message. A serious complaint has now come in. The party will examine it and take action," he said, when asked about allegations against Mamkootathil, who represents Palakkad in the Kerala Assembly.

His statement comes amid strong protests by the BJP and the DYFI against Mamkootathil and demanding his resignation as MLA. Without naming Mamkootathil, Satheesan added that the Youth Congress leader must also be heard before a decision is made.

"The party has procedures. We will consider the seriousness of the complaint and listen to the other side before acting," said Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. He stressed that the party would not take anyone's reputation into account when deciding on action. He pointed out, however, that no formal complaint had been received so far. "It has come to our notice only now. Allegations are often raised against political leaders, but the party can act only when a proper complaint is filed. An inquiry will be conducted and necessary action will follow," he reiterated. According to Satheesan, the allegation concerns objectionable messages allegedly sent by the MLA to a woman from his constituency. Asked about Mamkootathil being promoted despite previous complaints, Satheesan said, "I promote all young Congress leaders because they are smart and active." "If they commit any mistake, I will take action. A serious complaint has now been raised, and it will be handled accordingly. His position was given based on his work." The opposition leader also dismissed attempts to target the actress and said the party would ensure a fair inquiry. "The person facing the inquiry will also be heard. Isolated incidents happen in all organisations. The party should not be put in the dock for them," he added. No leader, however big, will be spared if found guilty, Satheesan asserted.

He further alleged that the actress was being subjected to cyberattacks by CPI(M) groups and not by Congress workers. "If any Congress worker is found to be involved in cyberbullying her, strict action will be taken," he said. Appearing visibly agitated, Satheesan claimed that certain media organisations were trying to drag him into the controversy and refused to respond to some reporters' questions.

On Wednesday, Rini told reporters that a young political leader had sent her objectionable messages and invited her to a hotel. Rini was approached by reporters after she gave an online interview recently, in which she raised the allegation for the first time. According to her, despite her warnings to the leader and complaints to senior party figures, his misbehaviour persisted. There was no immediate reaction from Mamkootathil.