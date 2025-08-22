SC on Stray Dogs: The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that stray dogs cannot be fed on public streets, directing municipal bodies in Delhi-NCR to set up specific feeding zones for the animals.“Under no condition shall the feeding of stray dogs on the streets be permitted,” a three-judge special bench led by Justice Vikram Nath said. The bench also included Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria.

The court warned that anyone found feeding dogs on roads would face prosecution under applicable laws. “The aforesaid directions are being issued in view of the reports regarding untoward incidents caused by unregulated feeding of stray dogs and to ensure that the practice of feeding dogs on roads and in public places is eliminated, as the said practice creates great difficulties for the common man walking on the streets,” the bench noted.

The Top court instructed that notice boards must be installed at designated feeding sites, informing the public that the area is meant specifically for feeding strays. ALSO READ: From Street Feeding Ban To Neutralisation Policy: Top Points From SC Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR The ruling also modified the apex court’s earlier stance on handling stray dogs. As per the updated order, dogs captured under the August 11 directive will now be released after sterilisation and vaccination — except those infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour.