- Nidhi Tiwari appointed PM Modi's Personal Secretary.
- Former BARC scientist, achieved AIR 96 in UPSC.
- Served in IFS and MEA before joining PMO.
The success story of Nidhi Tiwari, who has been appointed personal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is truly inspiring. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Nidhi left her job as a scientist, passed the country's most difficult UPSC exam, and ascended to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
She completed her schooling and graduation in her home state. Nidhi then pursued her post-graduation in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where she was awarded a gold medal for her outstanding performance.
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Scientist Job In BARC And UPSC Journey
After completing her studies, she was selected as a scientist at the prestigious Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC). Despite having an illustrious career in the atomic science sector, she dreamed of joining the civil service. To fulfil this dream, she left her secure job at BARC in 2008 and devoted herself entirely to preparing for the UPSC exam.
Nidhi Achieved All India Rank Of 96 In UPSC
It's worth noting that Nidhi's UPSC journey wasn't easy. Her name appeared on the waiting list for the 2012 exam, but she didn't give up and continued her hard work. Ultimately, she achieved an All India Rank of 96 in the 2013 Civil Services Examination. With this impressive rank, she was selected for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and became an officer of the 2014 batch.
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Journey From Ministry of External Affairs To PMO
After joining the civil service, Nidhi worked in key departments such as disarmament and international security in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). She then joined the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as Under Secretary in November 2022 and was later promoted to Deputy Secretary. During her tenure in the PMO, she worked with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on several important issues related to national security and foreign affairs.