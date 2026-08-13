The success story of Nidhi Tiwari, who has been appointed personal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is truly inspiring. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Nidhi left her job as a scientist, passed the country's most difficult UPSC exam, and ascended to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

She completed her schooling and graduation in her home state. Nidhi then pursued her post-graduation in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where she was awarded a gold medal for her outstanding performance.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Urges Indians To Hoist Tricolour In Every Home This Independence Day | Watch

Scientist Job In BARC And UPSC Journey

After completing her studies, she was selected as a scientist at the prestigious Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC). Despite having an illustrious career in the atomic science sector, she dreamed of joining the civil service. To fulfil this dream, she left her secure job at BARC in 2008 and devoted herself entirely to preparing for the UPSC exam.