Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens across the country to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day.

In a video shared on Instagram, Modi urged people to turn the campaign into a nationwide celebration and encouraged families to display the Tricolour with pride as India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15.

“Come, let us make #HarGharTiranga a celebration in every home,” Modi said in a post on Instagram, sharing a video related to the campaign.

The Prime Minister said, “Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga. Come, let the Tricolour fly proudly over every home,” he added.

He also urged citizens to commemorate Independence Day by remembering those who fought for the country's freedom and by renewing their commitment towards India's development.