- PM Modi urged 'Har Ghar Tiranga' 2026 campaign.
- Citizens to hoist national flag at homes.
- Campaign fosters national pride, remembers freedom fighters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens across the country to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day.
In a video shared on Instagram, Modi urged people to turn the campaign into a nationwide celebration and encouraged families to display the Tricolour with pride as India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15.
“Come, let us make #HarGharTiranga a celebration in every home,” Modi said in a post on Instagram, sharing a video related to the campaign.
The Prime Minister said, “Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga. Come, let the Tricolour fly proudly over every home,” he added.
He also urged citizens to commemorate Independence Day by remembering those who fought for the country's freedom and by renewing their commitment towards India's development.
“Come, let us celebrate August 15 with pride and honour, pay tribute to the freedom fighters, and pledge to build a developed India (Viksit Bharat). The Tricolour in every home, the Tricolour in every household, the Tricolour in every heart. Come, let us hoist the Tricolour at every home,” the PM added.
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The 2026 Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being held during August, encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their residences and participate in activities celebrating India's independence.
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It aims to strengthen people's connection with the national flag and the values associated with it, the campaign seeks to bring the Tricolour into households across the country and foster a shared sense of national pride.
The 80th Independence Day celebrations this year will also witness the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ being sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time. According to the official announcement, the song will be played after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the ramparts, marking a change in the sequence of the ceremony.
The celebrations will also mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, with the iconic patriotic song set to take centre stage during the Independence Day ceremony.