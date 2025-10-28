The family of Janvi Gupta, the 28-year-old IndiGo cabin crew member from Hyderabad who died by suicide recently, has released a video statement denying any speculation surrounding her death and clarifying that it was a result of her prolonged depression.

Janvi’s mother, Sonika Gupta and her brother denied any foul play leading to her death. "It is a matter of great sorrow that Janvi is no longer with us," her brother said in the video that went viral on social media.

"In the meantime, we are receiving some messages... that someone is being blamed for Janvi's passing from this world. Naresh Choudhury (an airline pilot) is being linked to her. We are conveying this message to state this is absolutely false and completely wrong," her family members added.

Telangana police had earlier filed a case and taken Gupta's mobile phone as part of their investigation. Indigo Cabin Crew Dies By Suicide A 28-year-old IndiGo cabin crew member was found dead at her rented apartment in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar area on October 24. The police suspect the case to be suicide. The woman, identified as Janvi Gupta, was reportedly found hanging in her room after a late-night gathering with friends.

According to the preliminary investigations, Janvi’s hanging body was discovered by her flatmate and colleagues in the early hours of October 24 after she failed to respond to repeated knocks on her door. “There was no suicide note. We have seized her mobile phone for examination. The family has not raised any suspicion. Investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

The police enquiry further revealed that one of Janvi's friends present at the flat is a captain with IndiGo. He had arrived in Hyderabad late Thursday night and went to Janvi's flat at her invitation. Her flatmate and another friend were also present.

Police said Janvi, a native of Jammu, was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her “brought dead.” Her body was later shifted for autopsy, and her family was informed based on details provided by her friends. (With inputs from PTI) Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad) , +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)