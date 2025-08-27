Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Firing Case: Haryana police got a major success in the murder of Bollywood singer Rahul Fazilpuria's financier Rohit Shaukeen and the firing on the rapper-singer after arresting five gangsters. They were arrested after an encounter in a joint operation by STF and Gurugram Crime Branch. According to media reports, they were planning to attack the rapper.

They were caught after an encounter on Wednesday in the Wazirpur area of Gurugram Pataudi Road. As soon as an attempt was made to stop an Innova without a number, the armed criminals sitting in the SUV started firing on the police team. In the firing from both sides, four criminals were shot in the leg.

ALSO READ: Rahul Fazilpuria Attacked: Meet Haryanvi Singer-Rapper Who Escaped Gunfire In Gurugram; All About His Net Worth And Controversy The STF said that all the arrested criminals are shooters of gangsters Rohit Sardhania and Deepak Nandal, who are livig abroad. They were identified as Vinod Pehalwan, a resident of Jhajjar, Padam alias Raja, a resident of Sonipat, Shubham alias Kala, Gautam alias Gogi and Ashish alias Ashu, who have been admitted to the government hospital in Gurugram for treatment.

ALSO READ: Indian Army Rescues 22 CRPF Personnel, 3 Civilians From Flood-Threatened Building Moments Before Collapse In Punjab | Videos Earlier, the singer was attacked on July 14, after which he had filed a police complaint. Fazilpuria said, "On the 14th, I left Fazilpur for home. On the road behind the village, gunfire was heard from a white car that earlier overtook me. I didn't pay attention and continued normally, but others who looked back suspected. The car then overtook completely, stopped, and blocked the road. When the occupants got out and ran away, I followed with my car. At that time, I didn't understand what had happened. Initially, I thought it was them who threatened us during Sidhu Moose Wala's time. However, new angles are now emerging. That night, I received a call while I was appearing before the police. The person threatening me was using a Punjabi name, and I will reveal it when the time comes."