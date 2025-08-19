- By News Desk
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Three journalists from Odisha have been selected for the Odisha Journalism Awards, to be conferred by the Pallibani Mission at a ceremony in New Delhi on September 6. The awardees include Satya Sundar Barik, Special Correspondent of The Hindu; Sangram Keshari Sadangi, Digital Editor of Argus News; and Ratnakar Bhoi, Sambalpur District Correspondent of Sambad.
The honours will be presented at a special event at the India International Centre. On the occasion, the Indian Journalism Awards will also be given to three senior media professionals, Sanjeev Paliwal, Executive Editor of Aaj Tak, Pratap Somvanshi, Managing Editor of Hindustan, and Saurabh Dwivedi, Founding Editor of The Lallantop.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Group Editor of The New Indian Express Santwana Bhattacharya, and Patanjali Ayurveda and Yoga Peeth founder Swami Ramdev are scheduled to attend the function as guests, said Pallibani Mission chairman Ramachandra Nath.