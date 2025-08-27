- By Aditya Jha
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, amid a heavy protest from the BJP leaders, joined the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Voter Adikar Yatra' in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. While addressing a crowd, Stalin stressed that the people will not forgive the BJP for "stealing votes". However, his participation in the rally drew sharp criticism from the BJP leaders, including Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and Annamalai. The saffron party leaders stated that Stalin had "no right to campaign" in Bihar, as he and his party members have "insulted" the Biharis on numerous occasions. The INDIA Bloc is conducting the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to generate awareness about the alleged "poll rigging" in the elections.
Stalin joins yatra: How BJP leaders reacted
While reacting to Stalin joining the yatra, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai shared several remarks of DMK leaders where they "insulted" Biharis. “TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl is in Bihar today. Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members’, and his alliance partners’ uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters,” Annamalai stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl is in Bihar today. Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members', and his alliance partners' uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 27, 2025
Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those… pic.twitter.com/bE3I1ykkGO
“Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those insults in front of the very people he and his party members mocked,” Annamalai added. Apart from this, Union minister L Murugan also questioned Stalin's participation by wondering in what language Stalin would address the crowd. “I don’t know which language he will speak in Bihar," Murugan stated.
ALSO READ: Railway News: How To Book Unreserved Train Tickets Via UTS Mobile App? Step-By-Step Guide
Stalin, while addressing the crowd, emphasised that the Election Commission has become a "puppet" of the BJP. He further stated that the NDA will be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav have joined hands to protect democracy. The BJP-led NDA will be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar," Stalin said.
ALSO READ: Delhi-Meerut Link: Chandni Chowk, Abu Lane To Connect via Namo Bharat And Metro, Boosting Business Ties