In a significant plan to ease travel for commuters, Authorities have planned to connect Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk market with Meerut’s Abu Lane through the Namo Bharat train and the Delhi Metro.
The development, once functional, is believed to transform business among traders between the two cities.
Members of the Abu Lane Traders’ Association (Vyapar Sangh), led by President Akash Khanna, General Secretary Sardar Rajbir Singh, Treasurer Gaurav Seth, and traders Rahul Das, Anubhav Agarwal, Sanjay Munjal, Aman Seth, Rinku Swarn, Golu Amrit, and Ajay Agarwal, recently visited the Begumpul Metro Station.
Speaking on the occasion, the General Secretary said the station has become a symbol of Meerut’s growth and pride, with its modern infrastructure and grand design. Singh added that the launch of the service will boost trade in Abu Lane and nearby markets, enhancing Meerut’s economic prospects and social vibrancy. “This connectivity will take Meerut to new heights of progress,” he said.
