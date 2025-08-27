In a significant plan to ease travel for commuters, Authorities have planned to connect Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk market with Meerut’s Abu Lane through the Namo Bharat train and the Delhi Metro.

The development, once functional, is believed to transform business among traders between the two cities.

ALSO READ: Shahjahanpur: 'Sell My Car, Home To Pay Loans', Debt-Ridden Couple Poisons 4-Month-Old Son Before Killing Selves

Members of the Abu Lane Traders’ Association (Vyapar Sangh), led by President Akash Khanna, General Secretary Sardar Rajbir Singh, Treasurer Gaurav Seth, and traders Rahul Das, Anubhav Agarwal, Sanjay Munjal, Aman Seth, Rinku Swarn, Golu Amrit, and Ajay Agarwal, recently visited the Begumpul Metro Station.