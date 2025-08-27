UP News: A heart-wrenching incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district in which a couple ended their lives after poisoning their four-month-old son. Police on Wednesday said the couple took an extreme step on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Sachin Grover (30), his wife Shivani (28), and their four-month-old son Fateh.

"I have no complaints with my family; they all supported me. Please sell our car and house to settle the debt so that no one can say our debt remained unpaid," Sachin wrote in the suicide note.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi stated that a suicide note was recovered from the spot. Sachin mentioned that he was deeply distressed by mounting debt and suffering losses.

Sachin had a handloom business, which was reportedly running at a loss. Police said the bodies were found by their relatives in separate rooms on Wednesday morning.

Dwivedi said the couple hanged themselves from ceiling fans on Tuesday night. The child's body was found in another room in the same building.

Police said in prima facie, it appears that the parents first poisoned their son before ending their lives.

The family lived on the second floor of their house, and the bodies were discovered by their relatives who live on the ground floor.

The businessman's mother told police that on Tuesday evening, her son said that he needed to deposit Rs 5 lakh in the bank but had managed to arrange Rs 3 lakh, for which he was in distress.

The SP said police have started an investigation into the case. "We will probe the matter from all angles. As of now, there has not been found any foulplay," he added.

(With PTI inputs)